New Issue- EIB prices 100 mln Turkish lira 2020 bond
August 6, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EIB prices 100 mln Turkish lira 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date July 6, 2020

Coupon 8.75 pct

Issue price 101.513

Payment Date August 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Nordea

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.6 pct selling & 0.275 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under EIB’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1098105254

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
