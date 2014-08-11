FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Bayern LB prices 100 mln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
August 11, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Bayern LB prices 100 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date August 13, 2021

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.97

Reoffer price 99.97

Yield 1.254 pct

Payment Date August 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000BLB2VY3

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

