New Issue-EIB adds 300 mln euros to 2040 bond

Aug 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2040

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 114.015

Reoffer yield 2.041 pct

Spread 9 basis points

Payment Date August 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Commerzbank, LBBW, Nord LB & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 22.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN XS0884635524

