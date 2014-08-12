New Issue-Municiplaity Finance prices 150 mln SFR 2024 bond

Aug 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Municiplaity Finance PLC

Guarantor Municipal Guarantee Board

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 17, 2024

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 101.328

Reoffer price 100.578

Yield 0.69 pct

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps, equivalent to 27.5bp

Over the Swiss Government bond

Payment Date September 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law UK

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0251885791

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)