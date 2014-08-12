New Issue-Total Capital prices 800 mln SFR 2024 bond

Aug 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Total Capital International SA

Guarantor Total Capital SA

Issue Amount 800 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 29, 2024

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.584

Reoffer price 99.834

Yield 1.018 pct

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings Aa1(Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0247902890

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)