New Issue-Lansforsakringar Bank prices 200 mln SEK 2017 FRN

Aug 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 21, 2017

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 37bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date August 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)