New Issue-Wells Frago prices dual tranche deal

Borrower Wells Frago & Co
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 30, 2020
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.456
Reoffer price 99.956
Yield 0.632 pct
Spread 26 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 03, 2024
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.513
Reoffer price 99.813
Yield 1.27 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Common Terms
Payment Date September 03, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law UK
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
