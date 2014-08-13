New Issue-Wells Frago prices dual tranche deal

Aug 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Wells Frago & Co

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 30, 2020

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.456

Reoffer price 99.956

Yield 0.632 pct

Spread 26 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0247902908

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 03, 2024

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.513

Reoffer price 99.813

Yield 1.27 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0247902916

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date September 03, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law UK

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

