FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Wells Frago prices dual tranche deal
Sections
Featured
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2014 / 2:52 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Wells Frago prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Wells Frago & Co

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 30, 2020

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.456

Reoffer price 99.956

Yield 0.632 pct

Spread 26 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0247902908

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 03, 2024

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.513

Reoffer price 99.813

Yield 1.27 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0247902916

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date September 03, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law UK

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.