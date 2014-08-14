New Issue-IBB prices 50 mln euro 2019 FRN

Aug 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date August 21, 2019
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 7bp
Issue price 99.95
Reoffer price 99.95
Payment Date August 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) LBBW
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)