New Issue-IBB prices 50 mln euro 2019 FRN
#Credit Markets
August 14, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-IBB prices 50 mln euro 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date August 21, 2019

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 7bp

Issue price 99.95

Reoffer price 99.95

Payment Date August 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) LBBW

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000A11QH34

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
