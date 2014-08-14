FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-HSH Nordbank prices 125 mln euro 2017 FRN
August 14, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-HSH Nordbank prices 125 mln euro 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower HSH Nordbank AG

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date August 21, 2017

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 50bp

Issue price 99.729

Reoffer price 99.729

Payment Date August 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSH Nordbank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000HSH4TT4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
