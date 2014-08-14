New Issue-IBB prices 100 mln euro 2022 FRN

Aug 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date August 19, 2022
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 12.5bp
Payment Date August 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) IBB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
