New Issue-IBB prices 100 mln euro 2022 FRN

Aug 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date August 19, 2022

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 12.5bp

Payment Date August 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) IBB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000A11QH42

