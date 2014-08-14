New Issue-Danske Bank prices NZ$100 mln 2019 bond

Aug 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Danske Bank A/S
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date August 27, 2019
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price 101.257
Spread 86 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & TD Securities
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
