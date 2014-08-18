Indonesia to begin marketing global sukuk on Tuesday

Aug 18 (IFR) - Indonesia has announced a series of investor meetings starting on August 19 as it moves ahead with plans to issue Islamic bonds, or sukuk.

CIMB, Emirates NBD, HSBC and Standard Chartered will arrange meetings in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, finishing in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on August 25.

Indonesia is expected to raise US$1bn-$1.5bn from the global sukuk as early as next week, kicking off a trio of Islamic financings from Asian governments. (Reporting By Lianting Tu. Editing By Steve Garton.)