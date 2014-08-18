New Issue-VW FS prices NZ$100 mln 2019 bond

Aug 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date February 28, 2019
Coupon 4.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.638
Payment Date August 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (k) 2
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme
