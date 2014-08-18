FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-New Issue-Deutsche PBB adds 175 mln euros to 2019 bond
August 18, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-New Issue-Deutsche PBB adds 175 mln euros to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correction to change the issue name from DEPFA Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG to Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG)

Aug 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 175 million euro

Maturity Date March 25, 2019

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 102.09

Spread 34.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the OBL

Payment Date August 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, Natixis, Nord LB & Unicredit

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 675 million euro

When fungible

ISIN DE000A11QAP6

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

