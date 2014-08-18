New Issue- Credit Suisse adds 500 mln euros to 2019 bond

Aug 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Credit Suisse AG (London Branch)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 29, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 101.464
Yield 1.088 pct
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes The issue size will total 2.25 billion euro
when fungible
