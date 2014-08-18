New Issue- Credit Suisse adds 500 mln euros to 2019 bond

Aug 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Credit Suisse AG (London Branch)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 29, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 101.464

Yield 1.088 pct

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes The issue size will total 2.25 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS1074053130

