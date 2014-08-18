FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
August 18, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Credit Suisse adds 500 mln euros to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Credit Suisse AG (London Branch)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 29, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 101.464

Yield 1.088 pct

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes The issue size will total 2.25 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS1074053130

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

