New Issue- Mobimo prices 100 mln sfr 2024 bond

Aug 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Mobimo Holding AG
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 16, 2024
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 100.673
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)