Eli Lilly and Co's insulin drug receives tentative approval

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted tentative approval for Eli Lilly and Co and Boehringer Ingelheim’s insulin injection that helps control sugar levels in diabetes patients, said Lilly in a statement.

Although the drug, Basaglar, meets all regulatory requirements for approval, it is subject to an automatic stay order of 30 months because of litigation filed by Sanofi SA .

Sanofi, whose top-selling Lantus helps diabetics control blood sugar levels, has brought a lawsuit accusing Lilly of infringing seven patents related to insulin and devices used to deliver it. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore)