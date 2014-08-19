New Issue- Pfandbriefbank adds 370 mln sfr to 2024 bond

Aug 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank
Issue Amount 370 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 21, 2024
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 101.826
Reoffer price 101.476
Yield 0.841 pct
Spread Minus 1.0 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 37.0bp
Over the Govt
Payment Date August 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Raif
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes The issue size will total 680 million Swiss francs
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
