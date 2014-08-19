FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
August 19, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Pfandbriefbank adds 370 mln sfr to 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank

Issue Amount 370 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 21, 2024

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 101.826

Reoffer price 101.476

Yield 0.841 pct

Spread Minus 1.0 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 37.0bp

Over the Govt

Payment Date August 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Raif

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 680 million Swiss francs

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN CH0252505166

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

