New Issue- Lansforsakringar prices 150 mln sfr 2024 bond

Aug 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar Hypotek AB

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 16, 2024

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 101.252

Reoffer price 100.502

Yield 0.822 pct

Spread Minus 3.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 32.3bp

Over the Govt

Payment Date September 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMT Covered Note programme

ISIN CH0252511925

