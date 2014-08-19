New Issue- NIB prices 1.0 bln Norwegian crown 2019 FRN

Aug 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date August 27, 2019

Coupon 3-month Nibor - 2bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Nibor - 2bp

Payment Date August 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nordea

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1102811376

