New Issue- IBRD adds 250 mln rand to 2015 bond

Aug 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction & Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 250 million rand

Maturity Date September 15, 2015

Coupon 5.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.305

Yield 6.454 pct

Payment Date August 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.075 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Notes The issue size will total 550 million rand

when fungible

ISIN XS1017163764

