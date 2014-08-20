New Issue- IBRD prices NZ$175 mln 2015 bond

Aug 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction and Development

(IBRD)

Issue Amount NZ$175 million

Maturity Date August 27, 2015

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date August 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS1102899017

