FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Canhou adds dual tranche deal
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Canhou adds dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal added on Wednesday.

Borrower Canada Housing Trust No.1

Guarantor Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount C$2.0 billion

Maturity Date June 15, 2024

Coupon 2.9 pct

Issue price 103.218

Yield 2.527 pct

Spread 45.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.5 pct Due 2024 Canada Bond

Full Fees 0.25 pct (0.15 pct selling & 0.1 pct M&U)

Notes The issue size wil total C$6.0 billion

When fungible

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount C$3.0 billion

Maturity Date September 15, 2019

Coupon 3-Month CDOR - 6bp

Issue price 100.06

Discount Margin 3-Month CDOR - 7.1bp

Full Fees 0.1 pct (0.06 pct selling & 0.04 pct M&U)

Notes The issue size wil total C$5.5 billion

When fungible

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date August 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BMO Capital, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Bank &

TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.