New Issue- Deutsche Bank AG adds 700 mln euros to 2019 FRN
August 21, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Deutsche Bank AG adds 700 mln euros to 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 55bp

Reoffer price 100.15

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 52bp

Payment Date August 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 2.1 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000DB7XHM0

Temporary ISIN DE000DB7XJA1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

