New Issue- SEK adds 150 mln stg to 2015 bond

Aug 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK)

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2015

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.985

Reoffer yield 0.884 pct

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct SEptember 2015 UKT

Payment Date August 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit Suisse & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes The issue size will total 500 million sterling

when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS1103696628

ISIN XS0970718614

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)