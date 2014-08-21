FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- St Galler prices 450 mln sfr 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
August 21, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- St Galler prices 450 mln sfr 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower St Galler Kantonalbank AG

Issue Amount 450 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 9, 2022

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.305

Reoffer price 100.305

Payment Date September 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) KBSG

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0252740250

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

