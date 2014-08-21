FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 75 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
August 21, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 75 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date April 3, 2018

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 93.625

Payment Date September 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 725 million Turkish lira

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS0877809375

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
