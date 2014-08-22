FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Westpac adds 35 mln sfr to 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
August 22, 2014 / 10:58 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Westpac adds 35 mln sfr to 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Westpac New Zealand Ltd

Issue Amount 35 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 2, 2020

Coupon 0.625

Issue price 100.603

Reoffer price 100.103

Spread 24 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0245865883

Temporary ISIN CH0247904540

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
