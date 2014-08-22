FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2030 bond
#Credit Markets
August 22, 2014 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2030 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 13, 2030

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 114.814

Spread 6.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 22bp

Over the 6.25 pct January 2030 DBR

Payment Date August 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 20 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Lux

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0960306578

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
