FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- China Hongqiao prices $300 mln 2018 bond
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 27, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- China Hongqiao prices $300 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower China Hongqiao Group Ltd

Guarantor Most existing offshore subsidiaries of the Issuer

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date May 3, 2018

Coupon 6.875 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 6.875 pct

Payment Date November 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BAML, ANZ, Morgan Stanley & BOCINTL

Ratings BB (S&P) & BB (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law Newyork

ISIN XS1132125946

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.