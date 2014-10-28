FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Hot Stocks
October 28, 2014 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Freeport-McMoRan Inc: Cuts production outlook on labor unrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Gold and copper miner’s shares down 4.3 pct at $28.98 - lowest in more than a year

** Cuts full-year production estimates, partly on worker strife at its big copper and gold mine in Indonesia

** Says expects full-year consolidated copper sales of around 3.9 billion pounds, down 4.9 pct from previous forecast

** Output from Freeport’s Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia has been hurt by labor problems following death of workers in recent time

** Company lowers full-year gold output forecast by 7.7 pct to 1.2 million ounces; cuts oil output estimate by 3.7 pct to 56.2 million barrels of oil equivalent

** Q3 profit down about 33 pct due to lower gold and copper prices

** Up to Monday’s close, the company’s stock had fallen about 20 pct this year

