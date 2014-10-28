New Issue- Specialfastigheter prices 200 mln sek 2026 bond

Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Specialfastigheter Sverige AB

(Specialfastigheter)

Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown

Maturity Date October 30, 2026

Coupon 2.150 pct

Issue price 99.53

Reoffer price 99.53

Payment Date October 30,2014

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0006426003

