New Issue-Klepierre prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
October 28, 2014 / 2:17 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Klepierre prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Klepierre SA (Klepierre)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 6, 2024

Coupon 1.750 pct

Issue price 99.221

Reoffer price 99.221

Spread 72 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date November 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole-CIB,Royal Bank of Scotland

& Societe Generale

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0012283653

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
