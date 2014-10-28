FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BNS prices 1.25 bln euro 2017 bond
#Market News
October 28, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-BNS prices 1.25 bln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date November 02, 2017

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 99.988

Reoffer price 99.988

Yield 0.254 pct

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 04, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Scotia, Barclays, Deutsche Bank &

JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law Canada

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN XS1132503308

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
