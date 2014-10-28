FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-The World Bank prices 1.0 bln mexican pesos 2016 bond
October 28, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-The World Bank prices 1.0 bln mexican pesos 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction & Development

(World Bnak)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Mexican pesos

Maturity Date November 7, 2016

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 100.9035

Reoffer yield 2.159 pct

Payment Date November 6,2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Fees 1.125 pct (m+u:0.125 pct,selling:1 pct)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1132449254

