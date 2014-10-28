FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Hutchison Whampoa prices 1.5 bln euro 2021 bond
October 28, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Hutchison Whampoa prices 1.5 bln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Hutchison Whampoa International Ltd

(Hutchison Whampoa)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euros

Maturity Date October 31,2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.7480

Reoffer price 99.7480

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date October 31,2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Plc,Credit Agricole-CIB & Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1132402709

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

