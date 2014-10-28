New Issue-Hutchison Whampoa prices 1.5 bln euro 2021 bond

Oct 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Hutchison Whampoa International Ltd

(Hutchison Whampoa)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euros

Maturity Date October 31,2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.7480

Reoffer price 99.7480

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date October 31,2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Plc,Credit Agricole-CIB & Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1132402709

