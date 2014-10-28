FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Bank Of Nova Scotia prices 250 mln stg 2017 FRN
#Market News
October 28, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Bank Of Nova Scotia prices 250 mln stg 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank Of Nova Scotia

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date November 2, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 19bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 19bp

Payment Date November 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Scotia, Barclays, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Canada

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
