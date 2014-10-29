New Issue- IBB prices 300 mln euro 2018 FRN

Oct 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date December 5, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor flat

Payment Date November 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) IBB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000A13R715

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)