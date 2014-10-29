New Issue- IBB prices 300 mln euro 2018 FRN

Oct 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date December 5, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor flat
Payment Date November 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) IBB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
