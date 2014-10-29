New Issue- Skandiabanken adds 250 mln SEK to 2016 FRN

Oct 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Skandiabanken AB
Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 20, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 20bp
Payment Date November 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Notes The issue size will total 750 million Swedish crown
when fungible
