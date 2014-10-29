FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Skandiabanken adds 250 mln SEK to 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
October 29, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Skandiabanken adds 250 mln SEK to 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Skandiabanken AB

Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 20, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 20bp

Payment Date November 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Notes The issue size will total 750 million Swedish crown

when fungible

ISIN SE0006422044

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

