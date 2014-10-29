FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 29, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- IADB adds $500 mln to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date January 16, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.549

Reoffer price 100.549

Yield 1.075 pct

Spread Minus 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi & JPMorgan

Listing London

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion when fungible

ISIN US4581X0CL05

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

