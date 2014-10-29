New Issue- IADB adds $500 mln to 2018 bond

Oct 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date January 16, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.549
Reoffer price 100.549
Yield 1.075 pct
Spread Minus 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi & JPMorgan
Listing London
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion when fungible
