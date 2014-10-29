FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Nordea Bank prices 1.0 bln Euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nordea Bank Finland Plc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Euro

Maturity Date November 5, 2024

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 98.899

Reoffer Yield 1.117 pct

Spread 1.0 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Discount Margin 23.2 basis points over the midswaps, equivalent to 1.0 pct DBR

August 15, 2024

Payment Date November 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, LBBW, Natixis & Nordea Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), XXX (S&P),

XXX (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1132790442

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

