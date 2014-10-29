New Issue- Skandiabanken prices 650 mln SEK 2018 FRN

Oct 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Skandiabanken AB

Issue Amount 650 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 28, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 54bp

Issue price 101.7690

Reoffer price 101.7690

Payment Date November 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Sweden

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005423779

