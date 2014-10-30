New Issue-KfW adds 200 mln stg to 2016 bond

Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date September 07, 2016

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 105.304

Spread 22 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct Due 2016 UKT

Payment Date November 06, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.925 billion sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0433107041

