FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Baden-Wuerttemberg prices 280 mln euro 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Baden-Wuerttemberg prices 280 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Land of Baden-Wuerttemberg (Baden-Wuerttemberg )

Issue Amount 280 million euro

Maturity Date August 6, 2019

Coupon 3 month Euribor - 4 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) LBBW & WGZ

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE0001040996

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.