New Issue- Baden-Wuerttemberg prices 280 mln euro 2019 bond

Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Land of Baden-Wuerttemberg (Baden-Wuerttemberg )
Issue Amount 280 million euro
Maturity Date August 6, 2019
Coupon 3 month Euribor - 4 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) LBBW & WGZ
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
