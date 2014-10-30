New Issue- Baden-Wuerttemberg prices 280 mln euro 2019 bond

Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Land of Baden-Wuerttemberg (Baden-Wuerttemberg )

Issue Amount 280 million euro

Maturity Date August 6, 2019

Coupon 3 month Euribor - 4 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) LBBW & WGZ

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE0001040996

