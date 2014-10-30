New Issue- Jonkopings Kommun prices 200 mln SEK 2018 FRN

Oct 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Jonkopings Kommun
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 4, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 11.7bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 11.7bp
Payment Date November 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
