New Issue-ADB prices 1.0 bln chinese renminbi 2019 bond

Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion chinese renminbi
Maturity Date November 10, 2019
Coupon 3.2 pct
Issue price par
Reoffer price par
Payment Date November 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC Plc & Standard Chartered
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
