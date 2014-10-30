New Issue-ADB prices 1.0 bln chinese renminbi 2019 bond

Oct 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion chinese renminbi

Maturity Date November 10, 2019

Coupon 3.2 pct

Issue price par

Reoffer price par

Payment Date November 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC Plc & Standard Chartered

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

