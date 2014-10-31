FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Rhineland Palatinate adds 250 mln euro to 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Rhineland Palatinate adds 250 mln euro to 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Rhineland Palatinate,Land of (Rhineland Palatinate)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 3, 2021

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.2340

Spread minus 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond midswaps,equivalent to

24.7 basis points over

the 2021 DBR

Payment Date November 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Helaba,HSH Nordbank &

LBBW

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro when fungible

ISIN DE000RLP0603

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

