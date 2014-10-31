FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Impresa prices 30 mln euro 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2014

New Issue- Impresa prices 30 mln euro 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Impresa Sociedade Gestora De Participacoes Sociais SA

Issue Amount 30 million euro

Maturity Date November 12, 2018

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 400bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 400bp

Payment Date November 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BES

Listing Lisbon

Denoms (K) 100-50

Governing Law Portuguese

ISIN PTIPRAOE0002

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
