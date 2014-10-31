New Issue- Novartis prices dual tranche deal

Oct 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower Novartis Finance SA

Guarantor Novartis AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date November 9, 2021

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.134

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 50.8bp

Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

ISIN XS1134758116

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date November 9, 2026

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.697

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 80.7bp

Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR

ISIN XS1134729794

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date November 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

