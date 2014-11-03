New Issue- EIB adds 65 mln brazilian real to 2017 bond

Nov 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 65 million brazilian real
Maturity Date December 21, 2017
Coupon 10.5 pct
Issue price 101.15
Issue Yield 10.036 pct
Payment Date November 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 0.225 pct(m+u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.175 billion brazilian real when fungible
Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
