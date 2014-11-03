FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 65 mln brazilian real to 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
November 3, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 65 mln brazilian real to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 65 million brazilian real

Maturity Date December 21, 2017

Coupon 10.5 pct

Issue price 101.15

Issue Yield 10.036 pct

Payment Date November 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 0.225 pct(m+u)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.175 billion brazilian real when fungible

Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1014703851

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
